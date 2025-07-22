Erdogan discussed sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets with British PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed progress on the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey during a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing Erdogan's administration.
Erdogan said the development of the defense sector would have a positive impact on cooperation between the two sides.
Turkey is in talks to buy the planes, which are being built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.