Erdogan discussed sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets with British PM
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed progress on the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey during a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing Erdogan's administration.

Erdogan said the development of the defense sector would have a positive impact on cooperation between the two sides.

Turkey is in talks to buy the planes, which are being built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

 
