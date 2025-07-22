UN Secretary General calls situation in Gaza Strip “horror show”

Hunger is “knocking on all doors” in Gaza, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said today, calling the situation a “horror show,” CNN reported.
“Around the world we see a total disregard, if not outright violation of international law,” Guterres told the UN Security Council. - "We need look no further than the horror show in Gaza.
Desperate, hungry people are being sent to aid sites run by the Israeli- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), the UN human rights office said in a statement.
“Despite the fact that between May 27 and July 21, 1,054 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military in Gaza while trying to reach food,” the statement stressed.
The UN office called on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and to lift restrictions on the UN and other humanitarian organizations in the enclave. Nearly a week after mediators presented the Hamas group with a final proposal for a cease-fire and hostage release, all sides are still waiting for Hamas leaders in Gaza to respond, two sources familiar with the talks told CNN.