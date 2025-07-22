Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Russia

UN Secretary General calls situation in Gaza Strip “horror show”

Erdogan discussed sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets with British PM

U.S. Embassy in Armenia warns

RIA Novosti: Turkish side will also take part in talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul

Reuters: U.S. administration seeks alternative to SpaceX to build Golden Dome

Israel praises US administration for withdrawing from UNESCO

Turkey says it will directly intervene to stop “any attempts to dismember” Syria

Party board meeting begins at Civic Contract office

AFP: Israel destroys one of the berths at Yemeni port of Hodeidah

Merz considers EU retaliatory measures against US tariffs inappropriate for now

Maan: Hamas and Israel to sign agreement on Gaza in coming days

Turkey hopes for removal of political barriers to European integration

Erdogan: Turkey will continue to support Ahmed al-Sharaa

Erdogan: Turkey hopes Azerbaijan and Armenia will reach agreement on Zangezur corridor

Peskov: If Baku takes Moscow to court, Russia will await official verdicts

Peskov: Moscow and Baku are entering difficult period in their relations

Baghai: Iran's position on transport corridors in South Caucasus remains unchanged

Iran to hold meeting with Russia and China on nuclear issues

Iran's Foreign Ministry has no plans to hold talks with US

Russia–Ukraine peace talks may resume in Istanbul this week

Armenian Prime Minister's Press Secretary: Aliyev's statements go beyond scope of discussions in Abu Dhabi

Dozens of flights delayed at Moscow airports due to drone attacks

Hamas: Over 2 million people in Gaza face starvation

Armenian Foreign Ministry congratulates Belgium on National Day

Ukrainian drones attack Moscow: debris from drone falls on residential building roof

Russia hits Ukrainian regions: Residential buildings and metro station in Kyiv get hit

Von der Leyen and Costa to visit China

Armenia at the center of global biodiversity agenda: dates announced for COP 17

Trump: For Armenia and Azerbaijan, we worked magic there

Former NA MP Ruben Hakobyan detained

America’s High-Stakes Bet On Zangezur: How A U.S.-Led Corridor Could Slash Europe’s Energy Costs And Counter Russia

Honorary President of American University of Armenia, Professor Haroutune Armenian, passes away

WP: Trump told Zelensky Ukraine can't change course of war by staying on the defensive

Lebedev rules out Armenia's withdrawal from CIS

Al Jazeera: 56 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Azerbaijan refuses to participate in CIS economic council due to conflict with Putin

State Department comments on possible US involvement in unblocking communication channels in South Caucasus

French ambassador to Armenia refused to answer question about outsourcing road through Syunik

My father believed in the strength, power, and culture of this country. Nicolas Aznavour

Euractiv: EU imposes sanctions on 11 companies from China and Turkey

French Ambassador to Armenia: Thank you to all those who keep memory of Charles Aznavour alive

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rzayev stripped of Russian citizenship after calling opponent a "Russian pig"

Sobhani: We do not consider Armenia’s development of relations with Western countries to be a step against Iran

EU begins work on 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Belgian House of Representatives adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan

Iranian ambassador: Ten minutes after our strike on American military base, they called for ceasefire

Ukraine, US discussing 'Mega Deal', says Zelensky in NY Post interview

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on EU leaders' statement on investing at least €2.5 billion in Armenia

NATO: Patriot air defense systems will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible

Iran announces full reopening of its airspace and resumption of flights

Turkish citizen attempted to purchase uranium worth $3 million in Georgia

Papikyan received British ambassador

Sözcü: Turkish journalist faces up to 7.5 years in prison for insulting Erdogan

Secretaries of Security Council of Armenia and Supreme National Security Council of Iran discuss regional events

Reuters: Trump to visit Pakistan in September

NATO says it will continue to consider Russia a threat even after conflict in Ukraine ends

Politico: Britain and Germany to sign mutual defense treaty in case of attack

WP: US Department of Justice fires prosecutor in cases involving Epstein and P. Diddy

Europe filled its gas storage by 63.5%

Sky: 356 people killed in military operations in As-Suwayda province in Syria

Obama responds to rumors of divorce from his wife

In China, fire damage exceeded $570 million in six months

Al Mayadeen: Israeli aircraft attacked military targets in northwestern Syria

The Russian army launched massive air strike on Dnipro

Ready for war: Syrian president responds to Israeli strikes on Damascus

Israeli forces strike near presidential palace and Syrian army headquarters in Damascus

Israel launches an advertising campaign urging citizens not to spy for Iran.

Iran's supreme leader calls on the country's judicial authorities to hold Israel and the US accountable

Offices of Al Arabiya TV channel damaged in Israeli strike on Damascus

Armenian Security Council Secretary and British Ambassador discuss issues of mutual interest

Armenia is open to Chinese investment: Papoyan to Chinese ambassador

Pashinyan: I think that in 20 years Armenia will be EU member

Pashinyan: Armenian border guards will be stationed on the road connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan

Armenian Prime Minister: We are preparing to sign strategic partnership agreement with France

Pashinyan on outsourcing the Syunik road: Joint Armenian-American venture is possible

Pashinyan: Armenia-Russia relations will never be as they were before

Istanbul mayor sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison on charges of insulting prosecutor

Prime Minister: Armenia's withdrawal from CSTO is more likely than resumption of its membership

Al Watan: Explosion occurs in central Damascus following Israeli drone strikes

Pashinyan: If not peace with Turkey, then what—war?

Pashinyan shared details on why Armenia decided to join SCO

Pashinyan declares himself a man who follows God's word

Nikol Pashinyan: Preliminary signing of peace agreement is one of the options being considered by Armenia

PM: Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan Deputy PMs' group not functioning due to lack of trust

Pashinyan: We still see cases of outsourcing today – everything remains Armenia's property

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's press conference

Axios: Trump to meet with Qatar's prime minister to discuss Gaza truce

Ucom Subscribers Increasingly Use Internet While Roaming

Politico: Paris is not participating in the initiative to send US weapons to Kiev

Trump says he is in no hurry to hold talks with Iran