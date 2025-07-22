Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Russia

Immediately after returning from vacation, on Thursday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to the Altai region of the Russian Federation, where he will meet with the head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, 24News reports.
Mishustin will also hold face-to-face talks with his counterparts from Kazakhstan and Belarus that day. Pashinyan is also likely to be in Altai on Friday to attend a major summit on environmental protection.
Prime Minister's spokeswoman Nazeli Baghdasaryan, who is also on vacation these days, did not return phone calls.