Newspaper: Armenia government stops program to subsidize country’s solar power plants

The Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes as follows, in particular: For years, one of the biggest promises of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's government has been to ensure energy independence. However, it turns out that Nikol Pashinyan's government no longer considers the development of solar energy important.
The state subsidy program, which was in effect until June 31 of this year, has not been extended, as Zhoghovurd has learned from official sources. Previously, the government subsidized interest rates on loans for the installation of solar power plants in various amounts, depending on the location of the installation. (…).
This program made it possible to receive loans up to 10 million drams, for a period of up to 84 months, starting from 0% interest or paying only 2-6%. The loans were provided for the purpose of energy-efficient renovation of an apartment, in favor of lower utility costs. However, today, when even banks [in Armenia] have not yet managed to remove advertisements for “state-subsidized solar loans” from their websites, the reality is different.
RA Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan has not extended the program. (…). This is not only a step back on the country’s path to energy independence, but also a blow to thousands of citizens who hoped to install solar systems and reduce dependence on Pashinyan’s “hated” ENA [i.e. the Electric Networks of Armenia company] Instead, the government prioritizes the plan to "seize" and oversee the ENA, as [its] owner-philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan has submitted a political bid to run in political elections in Armenia.