Trump announces trade deals with 3 countries

US President Donald Trump has announced trade deals with Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia, Reuters and CNN report. According to the American leader, the trade agreement with Japan will lead to $550 billion in investments and a 15 percent retaliatory tariff. “I just signed the largest trade deal in history; I think maybe the largest deal in history with Japan,” he said.
Trump stressed that Tokyo, among other things, will begin trading cars, trucks, rice, and some agricultural products. “We will continue to always have a great relationship with the Country of Japan,” he wrote on the Truth Social platform. Trump added that he had signed trade deals with Indonesia and the Philippines as well. Both provide for a 19 percent tariff on goods imported from both countries. At the same time, American goods delivered there will not be subject to tariffs.
The announcement was made at the White House after Trump’s meeting with Philippine President Bongbong Marcos. "It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal," the US president wrote on his social media platform.