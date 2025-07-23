News
Pezeshkian: Iran will continue uranium enrichment in accordance with international law
Pezeshkian: Iran will continue uranium enrichment in accordance with international law
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

President Masoud Pezeshkian stated in an interview with Al Jazeera that Iran does not seek to obtain nuclear weapons, but will continue uranium enrichment in accordance with international law.

"We [i.e. Iran] completely reject the possibility of having nuclear weapons; this is our political, religious, humanitarian, and strategic position," Pezeshkian said.

But he stressed that Iran "will continue to enrich uranium on its territory in the future, within the framework of international law."

In response to US President Donald Trump's statements that Iran should not have nuclear weapons, Pezeshkian noted that Tehran agrees with this.

"The claim that our nuclear program has been destroyed is an illusion because our capabilities are in the minds of our scientists, not in our facilities," he added.

In this context, Pezeshkian emphasized that any negotiations on Iran's nuclear program must be conducted taking into account the interests of all parties, and the threats made against Tehran are unacceptable.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
