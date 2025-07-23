Azerbaijan prosecutor general: Baku has transferred to Moscow evidence of torture, murder of 2 Azerbaijanis

Azerbaijan has transferred to Russia evidence of torture and murder of two members of the Azerbaijani diaspora during their arrest in Yekaterinburg, Russia. This was announced by the prosecutor general of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, and noted that the Investigative Committee of Russia was conducting a separate investigation into these facts.

According to him, within the framework of the criminal case initiated after the death of the aforesaid members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg, the country's authorities conducted investigations and confirmed that they died "as a result of torture, beatings, and serious bodily injuries."

Baku has transferred the collected evidence to Moscow.

"The Russian side has informed me that the Investigative Committee is conducting a separate investigation into the facts of violence. We hope that the criminal case initiated on this issue will yield results," the Azerbaijani prosecutor general added.

Russia views the aforesaid victims as its citizens, but Azerbaijan does not accept dual citizenship, so it considers them Azerbaijani nationals and is conducting an investigation, Aliyev explained.