Show news feed
Masoud Pezeshkian: Iran ready to discuss collective security concept in region
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The Iranian leadership is ready to work with the countries of the Middle East on the creation of a collective security concept, said President Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic.

“We [i.e. Iran] are fully ready to develop a joint security concept with our Arab neighbors and other countries in the region,” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

“The countries of the region have never taken such a position of supporting Iran as during this war,” Pezeshkian added—and regarding the recent military attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.
