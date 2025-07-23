Masoud Pezeshkian: Iran ready to discuss collective security concept in region

The Iranian leadership is ready to work with the countries of the Middle East on the creation of a collective security concept, said President Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic.
“We [i.e. Iran] are fully ready to develop a joint security concept with our Arab neighbors and other countries in the region,” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
“The countries of the region have never taken such a position of supporting Iran as during this war,” Pezeshkian added—and regarding the recent military attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.