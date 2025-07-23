News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 23
USD
383.97
EUR
449.32
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.97
EUR
449.32
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
Samvel Karapetyan defeats government in international court in case into nationalizing Electric Networks of Armenia
Samvel Karapetyan defeats government in international court in case into nationalizing Electric Networks of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Russian Armenian entrepreneur and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan has defeated the Armenian government in the international court in the case into the nationalizing of the Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA), Karapetyan’s defense council has announced.

The respective statement reads as follows: “Samvel Karapetyan and his family have won the urgent arbitration case initiated against the Government of the Republic of Armenia [(RA)]. The Karapetyan family initiated the examination of the arbitration case at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) in accordance with the procedure established by the Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investments signed between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus on January 18, 1995. A representative of the Government of the Republic of Armenia also participated in the examination of the case.

On July 22, 2025, the urgent arbitration ordered by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce has ordered the Republic of Armenia to refrain from applying the provisions of the recently adopted RA Laws ‘On Energy’ and ‘On the Public Services Regulatory Authority’ to the ‘Electric Networks of Armenia’ Closed Joint Stock Company, as well as from further steps to seize the ‘ENA’ Closed Joint Stock Company.’

The arbitration concluded that it was necessary to apply urgent measures of protection, since the actions of the Republic of Armenia ‘raise serious doubts about compliance with the Agreement on the Mutual Protection of Investments between Armenia and Cyprus.’

The arbitration also noted that ‘in the absence of urgent measures of protection, it will be difficult for the claimants to obtain full compensation for damages if they lose control over the company or, worse, cease to be its owner.’

The decision of the urgent arbitration shall be subject to mandatory execution by the Government of the Republic of Armenia."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Businessman Samvel Karapetyan announces start of political team formation
But we have our own vision for the future of Armenia...
 Security forces once again broke into ARF Dashnaktsutyun members' homes
“At this moment, searches are being conducted in the home of Gegham Manukyan, a member of the National Assembly of Armenia, and Vagan Matinyan, the head of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body of Armenia,” the statement said...
Armenia Investigative Committee comments on Electric Networks of Armenia head office searches
And the house of the chairman of the board of directors of the ENA…
 Law enforcement storms into Electric Networks of Armenia company central office in Yerevan
Employees are not allowed to enter…
 Armenia PM: Place of Jesus' descent is occupied by anti-national group and must be liberated
I will lead that liberation…
 Armenia parliament resumes special session on matter of stripping 3 opposition MPs of parliamentary immunity
Lawmakers Artur Sargsyan, Seyran Ohanyan, and Artsvik Minasyan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos