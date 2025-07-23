Pashinyan: Armenia supports Egypt’s mediation efforts aimed at establishing peace

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt on the occasion of the Egyptian national holiday, Revolution Day, the PM’s office informs.
The message reads as follows, in particular:
“I note with satisfaction that the high-level official mutual visits held in recent years have given new impetus to the activation of interstate dialogue. I am hopeful that the interstate events expected this year will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields between our countries and the strengthening of economic ties.
Armenia is closely following and supporting Egypt’s mediation efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the Middle East and Africa."