Iran, Russia, China discuss Iran's nuclear program
Iran, Russia, China discuss Iran's nuclear program
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

A trilateral meeting between representatives of Iran, Russia, and China was held in Tehran on Tuesday. Its main topic was Iran's nuclear program, Tasnim reports.

The parties agreed to continue consultations and coordinate their positions and actions.

It is planned to continue these meetings "at various levels" in the coming weeks.

And as part of the negotiations, the heads of the Russian and Chinese delegations met separately with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi.

Details of the talks were not disclosed.
Pezeshkian: Iran will continue uranium enrichment in accordance with international law
The president stated in an interview with Al Jazeera that Iran does not seek to obtain nuclear weapons…
 Trump says he is in no hurry to hold talks with Iran
“They [the Iranian authorities] would like to negotiate. I am in no rush to negotiate because we destroyed their [nuclear] facility,” the president said...
 Baghai: No agreement yet between Iran and US on nuclear deal negotiations
“No date, time or place has been set for this issue,” he said at a weekly briefing...
 Israel: Iran may try to regain access to enriched uranium after US strikes
Against this backdrop, the US confirmed that experts from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), which developed special “bunker buster” bombs, have not yet received all the data to assess whether these munitions hit their targets at other Iranian sites...
 Pezeshkian: Iran's cooperation with the IAEA depends on the agency's refusal to apply double standards
Pezeshkian assured that Iran remains committed to constructive engagement, regional peace, and global stability, but warned that any new acts of aggression against Iran would be met with an even tougher response...
 Grossi: IAEA sees no evidence Iran already has a nuclear bomb, but risks are growing
Grossi recalled that even before the conflict escalated, the agency's experts warned that Iran was hiding part of its nuclear activities...
