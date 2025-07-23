Iran, Russia, China discuss Iran's nuclear program

A trilateral meeting between representatives of Iran, Russia, and China was held in Tehran on Tuesday. Its main topic was Iran's nuclear program, Tasnim reports.

The parties agreed to continue consultations and coordinate their positions and actions.

It is planned to continue these meetings "at various levels" in the coming weeks.

And as part of the negotiations, the heads of the Russian and Chinese delegations met separately with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi.

Details of the talks were not disclosed.