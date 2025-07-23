Government reacts to Stockholm Chamber of Commerce Arbitration Institute decision on Electric Networks of Armenia

The Armenian government has reacted to the urgent decision by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce regarding the Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) company.
The government stated as follows:
"On the decision of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce No. EA 2025/121 dated 22.07.2025, we inform that the scope of the issues (dispute) examined in the urgent case is different from the objectives of the decision to appoint a temporary administrator and the scope of the actions to be taken by the latter. In particular, the goal pursued by the appointment of a temporary administrator is, among others,
- preventing the risks of deliberately creating an energy crisis,
- ensuring public order, eliminating possible risks threatening state security,
- excluding the concealment of abuses in the ENA and preventing further abuses.
While respecting the security measures applied by foreign arbitration decisions, at the same time everyone is also obliged to be guided by the legislation of the Republic of Armenia and international treaties that define the rules and procedures for the recognition and implementation of arbitration decisions."
Earlier, the defense council of Russian Armenian entrepreneur and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan—who is the owner of ENA—issued a statement noting that Karapetyan and his family had won the urgent arbitration case they had initiated against the Armenian government.