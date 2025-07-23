Japan premier dismisses plans to step down

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has denied reports in some Japanese media that he is planning to resign after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) failed to win the parliament’s upper house election.
"There was no discussion [during a meeting with former prime ministers Yoshihide Suga, Fumio Kishida, and Taro Aso] about whether I would stay or resign. Some media outlets have reported that, but I have never made such statements. Those reports are not true," Ishiba told the media after meeting with three senior members of his party.