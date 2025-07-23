Yerevan-Chisinau flight makes emergency landing due to aircraft malfunction

Kremlin: No easy talks expected in Istanbul

Armenian Assembly of America addresses Marco Rubio, calls for release of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

Turkey unveils its first hypersonic missile

Artsakh Union president reacts to Trump’s post featuring Azerbaijan leader’s video

Japan premier dismisses plans to step down

Government reacts to Stockholm Chamber of Commerce Arbitration Institute decision on Electric Networks of Armenia

Iran, Russia, China discuss Iran's nuclear program

Resolutions condemning Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Karabakh introduced to US Congress

Masoud Pezeshkian: Iran ready to discuss collective security concept in region

Samvel Karapetyan defeats government in international court in case into nationalizing Electric Networks of Armenia

Pashinyan: Armenia supports Egypt’s mediation efforts aimed at establishing peace

Pezeshkian: Iran will continue uranium enrichment in accordance with international law

Azerbaijan prosecutor general: Baku has transferred to Moscow evidence of torture, murder of 2 Azerbaijanis

Armenia PM to pay working visit to Russia

Barcelona shutting 2 cruise-ship terminals to combat tourist ‘invasion’

Gold price rises for first time since June 16

Japan PM to announce resignation by August

Mercedes-Benz to extend A-Class production until 2028

Trump announces trade deals with 3 countries

Newspaper: Armenia government stops program to subsidize country’s solar power plants

Complaint, petition of Ruben Vardanyan ignored during his ‘trial’ in Azerbaijan

Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Russia

UN Secretary General calls situation in Gaza Strip “horror show”

Erdogan discussed sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets with British PM

U.S. Embassy in Armenia warns

RIA Novosti: Turkish side will also take part in talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul

Reuters: U.S. administration seeks alternative to SpaceX to build Golden Dome

Israel praises US administration for withdrawing from UNESCO

Turkey says it will directly intervene to stop “any attempts to dismember” Syria

Party board meeting begins at Civic Contract office

AFP: Israel destroys one of the berths at Yemeni port of Hodeidah

Merz considers EU retaliatory measures against US tariffs inappropriate for now

Maan: Hamas and Israel to sign agreement on Gaza in coming days

Turkey hopes for removal of political barriers to European integration

Erdogan: Turkey will continue to support Ahmed al-Sharaa

Erdogan: Turkey hopes Azerbaijan and Armenia will reach agreement on Zangezur corridor

Peskov: If Baku takes Moscow to court, Russia will await official verdicts

Peskov: Moscow and Baku are entering difficult period in their relations

Baghai: Iran's position on transport corridors in South Caucasus remains unchanged

Iran to hold meeting with Russia and China on nuclear issues

Iran's Foreign Ministry has no plans to hold talks with US

Russia–Ukraine peace talks may resume in Istanbul this week

Armenian Prime Minister's Press Secretary: Aliyev's statements go beyond scope of discussions in Abu Dhabi

Dozens of flights delayed at Moscow airports due to drone attacks

Hamas: Over 2 million people in Gaza face starvation

Armenian Foreign Ministry congratulates Belgium on National Day

Ukrainian drones attack Moscow: debris from drone falls on residential building roof

Russia hits Ukrainian regions: Residential buildings and metro station in Kyiv get hit

Von der Leyen and Costa to visit China

Armenia at the center of global biodiversity agenda: dates announced for COP 17

Trump: For Armenia and Azerbaijan, we worked magic there

Former NA MP Ruben Hakobyan detained

America’s High-Stakes Bet On Zangezur: How A U.S.-Led Corridor Could Slash Europe’s Energy Costs And Counter Russia

Honorary President of American University of Armenia, Professor Haroutune Armenian, passes away

WP: Trump told Zelensky Ukraine can't change course of war by staying on the defensive

Currency exchange rates in Armenia

Lebedev rules out Armenia's withdrawal from CIS

Al Jazeera: 56 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Azerbaijan refuses to participate in CIS economic council due to conflict with Putin

State Department comments on possible US involvement in unblocking communication channels in South Caucasus

French ambassador to Armenia refused to answer question about outsourcing road through Syunik

My father believed in the strength, power, and culture of this country. Nicolas Aznavour

Euractiv: EU imposes sanctions on 11 companies from China and Turkey

French Ambassador to Armenia: Thank you to all those who keep memory of Charles Aznavour alive

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rzayev stripped of Russian citizenship after calling opponent a "Russian pig"

Sobhani: We do not consider Armenia’s development of relations with Western countries to be a step against Iran

EU begins work on 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Belgian House of Representatives adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan

Iranian ambassador: Ten minutes after our strike on American military base, they called for ceasefire

Ukraine, US discussing 'Mega Deal', says Zelensky in NY Post interview

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on EU leaders' statement on investing at least €2.5 billion in Armenia

NATO: Patriot air defense systems will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible