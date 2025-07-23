Turkey unveils its first hypersonic missile

Turkey on Tuesday unveiled its first hypersonic missile, Tayfun Block-4, as defense giant Roketsan introduced several new advanced systems at the IDEF 2025 international defense fair in Istanbul, reports Anadolu Agency
The Tayfun Block-4 ballistic missile is the hypersonic version of the Tayfun missile, Turkey's longest-range nationally produced ballistic missile
The new version of the Tayfun weighs more than 7 tons. According to the developers, this missile with a multifunctional warhead will be able to destroy air defense systems, control points, military hangars, and critical military facilities at a distance of up to 3,000 kilometers.
It is also known that the missile hits targets with high accuracy. The deviation does not exceed 5 meters, and its speed reaches more than 6000 km/h. Its length is about 10 meters, and its diameter is 938 mm.
Also, Roketsan unveiled its Atmaca missile, the Gokbora-class air-to-air missile, and the 300 Er air-launched ballistic missile.