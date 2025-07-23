News
Armenian Assembly of America addresses Marco Rubio, calls for release of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) Co-Chairs Oscar Tatosian and Talin Yacoubian sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling for the release of all Armenian hostages held by Azerbaijan, including “the political leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)" and ensuring the right of return, the Assembly informs.

The Assembly co-chairs sent the letter given US President Donald Trump’s July 15 remarks during his White House meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte—and suggesting that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan may be within reach.

The letter highlighted that the “right of return and cultural survival” for Artsakh Armenian “remains unresolved,” and urged the United States to "advocate for a fair and just resolution" that includes, a "safe, voluntary and dignified return.”

In addition, the letter emphasized that “a full durable peace must include credible security guarantees for the Republic of Armenia, including the full withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from sovereign Armenian territory, and clear consequences for violations of any agreement.”

The letter to Secretary Rubio follows the Assembly Co-Chair’s letter to President Trump earlier this year that also called for the immediate release of the Armenian hostages, strong security guarantees for the Armenian people, the imposition of severe consequences should Azerbaijan violate the peace agreement as well as guaranteeing the fundamental right of return for Artsakh Armenians.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
