Wednesday
July 23
Wednesday
July 23
Yerevan-Chisinau flight makes emergency landing due to aircraft malfunction
Yerevan-Chisinau flight makes emergency landing due to aircraft malfunction
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Yerevan-Chisinau flight of FlyOne airline made an emergency landing due to a malfunction in the aircraft, Sputnik Moldova reports.

The incident occurred immediately after takeoff.

The flight crew decided to circle over the territory of Armenia for about two hours to burn off fuel and then land the plane safely.

According to passengers, some of them required medical assistance due to severe stress.

More than 150 people are waiting for information on further actions; many were late for their next flights and do not know how to return home.

FlyOne airline confirmed this incident, and noted that “a minor malfunction was detected” and the landing was carried out in accordance with standard safety procedures.

“The technical team is conducting additional inspections. Once the inspection is completed, the plane will continue its flight," the airline's press service added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
