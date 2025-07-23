The 22nd Yerevan “Golden Apricot” International Film Festival comes to an end: winners announced

This summer, the “Golden Apricot” International Film Festival once again brought a special charm to Yerevan. For nearly a week, prominent figures from world cinema presented their experience and art at the festival that has become a unique platform for intercultural exchange. For the 22nd time, the festival combined philosophy of life and enjoyable entertainment through the language of cinema. Competition films from different countries of the world were showcased, including highly prestigious ones from Cannes, Berlin, and other renowned film festivals.

For the 14th time, Viva served as the general partner of this esteemed festival. It once again highlighted Armenian creativity and determination to reach new heights in the field of art on the global stage. At the festival’s closing ceremony, Viva General Director Armen Avetisian addressed the participants from Syunik.

“Dedication to work is everyone’s mission, and you are completely dedicated to your calling. You are doing this wonderfully: you create quality content, and we are developing and strengthening the ways to bring that content to people․ In general, a festival is more than just its programs: it allows people in the art world to discover the people and the country it’s held. As someone from Syunik, who also appreciates the world of cinema, I want to believe you will leave Armenia with the most positive memories and impressions. Thank you for being in Armenia, for participating in the festival, and for your dedication to your work,” said Armen Avetisian in his video message.

During the days of the Yerevan “Golden Apricot” International Film Festival, our city again transformed into a cultural crossroads, where filmmakers, artists, critics, and audiences from different parts of the world came together on a single platform to express their concerns, emotions, and dreams through the language of cinema. “We are proud that the films included in this year’s competition programs once again upheld the high standards of the festival, showcasing not only cinematic innovation but also bold social and cultural approaches. We are proud that the films included in this year’s competition continued to uphold the festival’s high standards, showcasing not only cinematic innovation, but also bold social and cultural perspectives. We extend our gratitude to our international and local partners, the esteemed jury, guests, participants, and, of course, the audience, whose loyalty and love make this festival possible. “The Golden Apricot” continues to prove that Yerevan can be one of the key hubs of global cinematography, presenting both world-class international films and new voices from Armenia and the region,” the festival’s Artistic Director and General Manager Karen Avetisyan noted.

The festival officially closed with the screening of “The Last Station” by Harutyun Khachatryan. You can learn more about the international film festival and the awards ceremony here.