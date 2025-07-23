IRIB: US destroyer approaches Iran-controlled waters in Gulf of Oman

A US destroyer approached Iranian-controlled waters in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian state television and radio company IRIB reported on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day at around 07:30 GMT, the USS Fitzgerald intended to approach Iranian-controlled waters in the Gulf of Oman. After this, an Iranian helicopter took off to warn the US military, but the US destroyer threatened to shoot down the helicopter.
"In response to a repeated threat from the US destroyer, the Iranian air defense system was activated, thus giving a categorical warning that the helicopter is under full protection of the defense systems and the US destroyer must change its route to the south," the statement said.