News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 23
USD
383.9
EUR
450.08
RUB
4.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.9
EUR
450.08
RUB
4.88
Show news feed
2 Iran border guards killed in clashes with militants
2 Iran border guards killed in clashes with militants
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Two Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with an adversary group at border areas in Baneh County, western Iran Wednesday, Mehr reports.

According to Brigadier General Faraj Rostami, the commander of the Border Command in the Western Province of Kordestan, the border guards were killed during a confrontation between Iranian border forces who were patrolling in a border area in Baneh County and members of an adversary group.

The general said that the members of the adversary group were trying to infiltrate into the country but came under heavy fire on the part of the Iranian border guards.

The commander asserted the armed group had to flee the scene after suffering heavy casualties.

General Rostami added that "In the clashes, two of ardent border guards by the names of Lieutenant Colonel Sajjad Adib and Lieutenant Colonel Ali Badaq, were martyred after they were shot and succumbed to their severe injuries.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man arrested in India for opening fake embassy, posing as ambassador
According to police, Harshvardhan Jain, 47, claimed to have acted as an adviser or ambassador to entities such as…
 Yerevan-Chisinau flight makes emergency landing due to aircraft malfunction
FlyOne airline confirmed this incident…
 Azerbaijan prosecutor general: Baku has transferred to Moscow evidence of torture, murder of 2 Azerbaijanis
Russia views them as its citizens, but Azerbaijan does not accept dual citizenship, so it considers them Azerbaijani nationals and is conducting an investigation, Kamran Aliyev explained…
 Turkish citizen attempted to purchase uranium worth $3 million in Georgia
“A Georgian citizen attempted to sell the specified nuclear material to a Turkish citizen for $3 million. State Security Service officers detained both individuals,” the statement said...
 Sözcü: Turkish journalist faces up to 7.5 years in prison for insulting Erdogan
Altayli initially rejected the charges against him, saying that he had cited the results of a poll in which about 70% of Turkish voters opposed Erdogan's lifelong rule...
 In China, fire damage exceeded $570 million in six months
A total of 552,000 fires were recorded [in China in six months]...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos