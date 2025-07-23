News
Russia, Ukraine delegations arrive in Istanbul for new talks
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Russian and Ukrainian media are reporting on the arrival of their countries' delegations in Istanbul, Turkey for a new round of talks.

The Ukrainian delegation met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara before the talks with the Russian side in Istanbul, said the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, RBC Ukraine reports.

In turn, RIA Novosti of Russia reported that the Russian delegation's plane landed at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport at 3:40pm.

And an informed Turkish source told RIA Novosti that the negotiating teams will meet at 7pm local time at the Ciragan Palace.
