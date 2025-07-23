News
Syria asks Turkey for assistance to strengthen its defense
Syria asks Turkey for assistance to strengthen its defense
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Syria’s interim government has requested Turkey’s support to strengthen its defense capabilities, Turkish officials said, following sectarian violence over the past two weeks that increased tensions in Syria and drew Israeli intervention, AP reports.

The Turkish defense ministry officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity according to procedures, said Wednesday that Syria has also sought assistance to combat “terrorist organizations,” including the Islamic State group.

Turkey—which has long expressed readiness to assist Syria—was working toward providing training, advisory services, and technical support to help strengthen Syria’s defense capacity, the officials added.

Tensions escalated in southern Syria last week, with violent clashes erupting between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze militias in Sweida province.
