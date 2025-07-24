Russia, Ukraine announce next round of prisoner exchange

Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday carried out another stage of a prisoner exchange, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, reports RBC-Ukraine.
This is already the ninth exchange under the previous agreements reached in Istanbul.
"Today, the ninth stage of the exchange agreed upon in Istanbul took place," Zelenskyy wrote.
According to the Ukrainian President, seriously ill and severely wounded soldiers returned home.
He added that more than 1,000 Ukrainians have been brought back through all the stages of the latest Istanbul agreements.
In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported that in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on June 2, a group of Russian servicemen was returned from the territory of Ukraine in exchange for a group of captured Ukrainian servicemen.
"Currently, the Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance. All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the latter added in its statement.