Hetq.am: UK company begins mining at Kashen copper-molybdenum mine in Azerbaijan-occupied Karabakh

UK mining company Anglo Asian Mining has begun mining at the Kashen copper-molybdenum mine in Azerbaijan-occupied Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Hetq.am writes.
“In December 2022, when Azerbaijani pseudo eco-activists, controlled by the Aliyev regime, had blocked the Goris-Stepanakert road in the Karin Tak village section and demanded monitoring of the Kashen mine for allegedly environmental purposes, Hetq had written that they are just the cog in a big game and ordinary puppets for the political and economic objectives of Aliyev and his entourage.
“If the main political objective was the de-Armenianization and complete occupation of the NKR, which became a reality in September 2023, 9 months after the criminal deep blockade of Artsakh, then the economic objective was not only to cause the greatest possible damage to the population and businessmen of Artsakh and to paralyze the entire economy of the country, but also to bring to fruition the agreement between the Azerbaijani government and foreign miners,” Hetq.am adds in part.