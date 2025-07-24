Newspaper: Why is Armenia PM leaving for Russia?

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes as follows, in particular: [PM] Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Russia on July 24 on a two-day working visit. According to a statement released by the [PM’s] staff, he will participate in an international forum in the Altai Republic of the RF [i.e. the Russian Federation] dedicated to the protection of nature and the environment.

No other details are provided. Pashinyan's last visit to Moscow was on May 8, where he attended events dedicated to the victory in the Great Patriotic War. Armenian-Russian relations were tense for a long time, and the [Armenian] authorities’ team suspects that there will probably be a backstage discussion on the so-called corridor [for Azerbaijan via Armenia], and the parties appear to have accepted the American proposal for its overseeing.