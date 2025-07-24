News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
July 24
USD
383.9
EUR
450.08
RUB
4.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
July 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.9
EUR
450.08
RUB
4.88
Show news feed
Newspaper: Why is Armenia PM leaving for Russia?
Newspaper: Why is Armenia PM leaving for Russia?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes as follows, in particular: [PM] Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Russia on July 24 on a two-day working visit. According to a statement released by the [PM’s] staff, he will participate in an international forum in the Altai Republic of the RF [i.e. the Russian Federation] dedicated to the protection of nature and the environment.

No other details are provided. Pashinyan's last visit to Moscow was on May 8, where he attended events dedicated to the victory in the Great Patriotic War. Armenian-Russian relations were tense for a long time, and the [Armenian] authorities’ team suspects that there will probably be a backstage discussion on the so-called corridor [for Azerbaijan via Armenia], and the parties appear to have accepted the American proposal for its overseeing.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Samvel Karapetyan defeats government in international court in case into nationalizing Electric Networks of Armenia
The Russian Armenian entrepreneur and philanthropist…
 Businessman Samvel Karapetyan announces start of political team formation
But we have our own vision for the future of Armenia...
 Security forces once again broke into ARF Dashnaktsutyun members' homes
“At this moment, searches are being conducted in the home of Gegham Manukyan, a member of the National Assembly of Armenia, and Vagan Matinyan, the head of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body of Armenia,” the statement said...
Armenia Investigative Committee comments on Electric Networks of Armenia head office searches
And the house of the chairman of the board of directors of the ENA…
 Law enforcement storms into Electric Networks of Armenia company central office in Yerevan
Employees are not allowed to enter…
 Armenia PM: Place of Jesus' descent is occupied by anti-national group and must be liberated
I will lead that liberation…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos