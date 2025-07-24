Israel legislature passes resolution calling for West Bank annexation

The Israeli parliament has passed a resolution calling for the annexation of the West Bank.
The document, which proposes extending Israeli sovereignty over the territories of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, was voted 71 to 17.
But the motion is non-binding and has no legal force, reports The Jerusalem Post.
The West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip, is considered part of the State of Palestine, a partially recognized state recognized by 147 of the 193 UN member states. However, actual control over the territory is divided. The Palestinian Authority administers only about 17 percent of the West Bank, while the rest is under full or partial control of Israel.