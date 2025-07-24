Khmer Times: Cambodia army retaliates against Thailand incursion

Cambodian armed forces launched a counteroffensive against Thai troops following a serious cross-border military incident early Thursday morning, reports the Khmer Times newspaper.
Thai soldiers allegedly opened fire on Cambodian positions and forcibly sealed off public access to the Moan Thom Temple, a revered Angkorian-era site located on Cambodian soil.
“The armed clashes took place along the Cambodia–Thailand border in Oddar Meanchey province,” said Cambodia’s defense ministry spokeswoman Mali Socheata.
The clash reportedly began around 7:30am local timer near the disputed border zone in Oddar Meanchey province. Local residents told Khmer Times they heard heavy exchanges of gunfire and explosions, indicating that both sides may be deploying heavy weaponry.
The situation remains tense as both sides reportedly reinforce their positions along the border.
Relations between Cambodia and Thailand have continued to deteriorate since an armed incident on May 28. That day, Thai soldiers opened fire on a Cambodian military position located in the disputed territory between the Cambodian province of Preah Vihear and the Thai province of Ubon Ratchathani, in Techo Morakot village in Choam Ksan District. One Cambodian soldier was killed and several others were injured in the incident.