Xi Jinping: China, EU leaders must make right strategic decisions
Xi Jinping: China, EU leaders must make right strategic decisions
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

In the face of increasingly dynamic global changes and an unstable international situation, leaders of China and the European Union (EU) should once again exercise foresight and responsibility by making right strategic decisions, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, reports China Central Television.

Xi made the remarks while receiving President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Chinese parliament.

The Chinese president noted that 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic ties, and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

"China-EU relations are once again at an important historic crossroads. The PRC [i.e. the People's Republic of China] and the EU have achieved fruitful results in exchanges and cooperation, which have benefited both sides and the whole world," the Chinese president added.

Xi stressed that China and the EU are constructive forces that advocate a multilateral approach and open cooperation.

"The more complex and serious the international situation, the more China and Europe should strengthen ties, deepen mutual trust and cooperation," the Chinese president stressed.
