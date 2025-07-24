France-Artsakh Friendship Circle welcomes Belgium parliament’s adoption of resolution on Karabakh

The France-Artsakh Friendship Circle (FAFC) expresses its gratitude to the Belgian Chamber of Representatives for its unanimous adoption of a resolution on July 17 on the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the need to ensure sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, the FAFC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Belgian Chamber of Representatives has adopted a detailed resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s military attack on the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, 2023, as well as its blockade of the Lachin corridor, which has led to a severe humanitarian crisis and forced displacement. The resolution also condemns the illegal detention and unfair trials of former leaders of Artsakh in Azerbaijan.

Making references to numerous international conventions and declarations, as well as European Parliament resolutions and decisions of the International Court of Justice, the resolution strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s military actions in Artsakh and the moves threatening the territorial integrity of Armenia.

It calls for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, for the entry of international observers into Artsakh, and for the safe, prompt and unhindered return of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, in accordance with the decision of the International Court of Justice on November 17, 2023.

The resolution also calls on the Belgian federal government to support international efforts to investigate international crimes committed by Azerbaijan and, together with other countries, to refer the matter to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court—and under Article 14 of the Rome Statute.