Idram and IDBank participated in Sevan Startup Summit

Idram and IDBank took part in one of the most anticipated events of the summer — the Sevan Startup Summit. Idram joined as the official payment partner, while IDBank participated as the Transformer Partner.

On July 22, the Idram team held mentorship sessions in a dedicated booth. Idram specialists engaged with startup founders and teams, shared the company’s experience, answered questions, and offered practical insights to support their growth.

According to Hayk Muradyan, Head of Corporate Business Processes and Team Development at Idram, the company itself started as a startup but has since grown into Armenia’s leading payment system. “Today, we find it important to share our experience with startups embarking on a similar journey. During these meetings, we discussed, for example, how to build and manage effective sales systems, and how to adapt those systems to the different stages of a startup’s growth,” said Hayk Muradyan.

Albert Tunyan, Head of Idram's Key Account and Digital Payments Projects Unit, believes that Idram is a strong example of how a startup can grow into a large and stable business in Armenia. “We’ve built a broad ecosystem and currently lead the payment system market in Armenia. It’s no coincidence that today more than 25,000 partners choose to work with us, trust us, and collaborate with us across various projects. Having gone through the same journey ourselves, we understand how valuable practical, experience-based advice can be — it helps startups move through key stages faster and overcome challenges more smoothly,” said Albert Tunyan.

The meetings were filled with productive discussions, knowledge sharing, and valuable new connections. At the Sevan Startup Summit, Idram and IDBank welcomed participants to a beautifully branded booth, where team members introduced visitors to the latest products and updates. Idram also prepared a pleasant surprise: attendees who made three Idram QR payments in a single day were invited to enjoy a special film screening and spend an unforgettable evening in a unique setting.

THE COMPANIES ARE SUPERVISED BY THE CBA