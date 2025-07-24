Shanghai to host international food exhibition in November: Guide for future participants

The FHC Shanghai 2025 global food trade show will be held in Shanghai, China, on November 12-14, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs.

This event is an important platform for international exchange of food and food industry, as well as for international food enterprises to enter the Chinese market

This international food exhibition covers the following domains: meat and seafood, food and beverages, dairy products, confectionery and chocolate, food supply, spices and oils, coffee and tea, food processing and packaging, canned goods and raw materials, and baby food.

So far, more than 3,000 local and international companies from 50 countries have participated in this event.

Additional information about FHC Shanghai 2025 can be found on its official website, and the terms—in Armenian—of participation can be found here.

Accommodation and travel expenses are covered by the participants.

Those wishing to participate in the event can register here by August 7.