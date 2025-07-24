News
Armenia premier meets with Russia counterpart
Armenia premier meets with Russia counterpart
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Thursday in Russia's Altai Region.

Pashinyan posted a short video from the meeting on his Facebook page.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia's Altai Republic on a two-day working visit—and along with his wife, Anna Hakobyan, and one of their daughters.

The Armenian PM was welcomed at the airport by Altai head Andrey Turchak, premier Aleksandr Prokopyev, and Gorno-Altaysk mayor Olga Safronova.

In the Altai Republic of Russia, Pashinyan will attend an international forum dedicated to the protection of nature and the environment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
