Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss current state of Armenia-Russia relations

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met on the margins of the international forum on nature and environmental protection, being held in the Altai Republic of Russia.

First, Mishustin thanked the Armenian premier for accepting the invitation to participate in this international forum, the Armenian PM’s office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, the current state of Armenia-Russia relations was discussed. The agenda of bilateral cooperation, collaboration within the framework of the EAEU, as well as some other matters of mutual interest were talked about.