Russia, Armenia premiers talk about situation in South Caucasus

Russian and Armenian Prime Ministers Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said, RIA Novosti reports.

Mishustin and Pashinyan held a private meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of an international environmental protection forum in Russia’s Altai Republic.

They talked about economic cooperation between Russia and Armenia.

“Issues related to the South Caucasus agenda were also discussed,” Overchuk told reporters after the Mishustin-Pashinyan meeting.