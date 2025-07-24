Russia MFA spox: Release of Russians in Azerbaijan will normalize relations between both countries

Moscow hopes to achieve a quick normalization of relations with Baku, and the release of Russian citizens being held by Azerbaijan will contribute to this process. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this at Thursday’s press briefing.
"Now is a truly difficult phase, to put it mildly, in bilateral relations with Azerbaijan. Russia seeks that it not be delayed. We [i.e. Russia] hope for a quick normalization [of these relations]. A significant step on this path would be the release of Russian citizens who continue to be held by the Azerbaijani authorities," the Russian MFA spokeswoman noted.
Zakharova recalled that she had sent a message to the Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia, Rahman Mustafayev, demanding the immediate release of Russian citizens—among whom there are both journalists and tourists.
"According to our information, there are no grounds for such actions by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies. We will continue contacts with the Azerbaijani side—including along the lines of law enforcement agencies—on this matter," the Russian MFA spox concluded.