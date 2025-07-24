Deputy premier: Russia concerned about reduction in trade with Armenia

Russian and Armenian Prime Ministers Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan discussed trade and economic cooperation, among other matters, during their meeting on Thursday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.
“We [i.e. Russia] discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Vovayevich Pashinyan. Of course, we are concerned about the reduction in trade between the two countries. We discussed what needs to be done to improve the situation,” the Russian deputy PM said.
Also, they discussed “Russian investments in Armenia,” Overchuk added.