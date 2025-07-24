News
Overchuk: Russia expresses concern to Armenia over some matters on EAEU agenda
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Moscow is discussing cooperation with Yerevan within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and is expressing concern over some matters. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told this to reporters, as he commented—at the request of the members of the media—on the prospects of Armenia's membership in the European Union (EU), TASS reports.

“This is not about [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan's unwavering desire to join the EU,” Overchuk noted, as he repeated the wording of the reporters' question. “Of course, we [i.e. Russia] are discussing matters of cooperation within the EAEU. And from this perspective, we pay attention to the decisions made by Armenia in the regulatory and legal domains. There are some government acts that raise questions for us.”

Overchuk explained that these are, in particular, matters of product certification.

“It’s about the acceptance of food products certified according to the standards of the European Union, the United States of America, and other countries that do not comply with the certification of the Eurasian Economic Union. Of course, we express concerns about such issues," said the Russian deputy premier.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
