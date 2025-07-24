Cambodia MoD calls on public not to share information about conflict with Thailand

Amid intensifying clashes along the Cambodian-Thai border, the Ministry of National Defense of Cambodia has issued a public appeal urging citizens, journalists, and social media users not to share images or videos—especially those showing troop movements, military positions, or weaponry, the Khmer Times reports.
In a statement released Thursday, the ministry emphasized that disseminating unverified or sensitive visual content could endanger national security and compromise the efforts of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, which are currently engaged in defending the country’s sovereignty in contested areas near Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabei temples.
Relations between Cambodia and Thailand have continued to deteriorate since an armed incident on May 28. That day, Thai soldiers opened fire on a Cambodian military position located in the disputed territory between the Cambodian province of Preah Vihear and the Thai province of Ubon Ratchathani, in Techo Morakot village in Choam Ksan District. One Cambodian soldier was killed and several others were injured in the incident.