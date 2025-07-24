News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
July 24
USD
383.74
EUR
450.86
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
July 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.74
EUR
450.86
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Cambodia MoD calls on public not to share information about conflict with Thailand
Cambodia MoD calls on public not to share information about conflict with Thailand
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Amid intensifying clashes along the Cambodian-Thai border, the Ministry of National Defense of Cambodia has issued a public appeal urging citizens, journalists, and social media users not to share images or videos—especially those showing troop movements, military positions, or weaponry, the Khmer Times reports.

In a statement released Thursday, the ministry emphasized that disseminating unverified or sensitive visual content could endanger national security and compromise the efforts of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, which are currently engaged in defending the country’s sovereignty in contested areas near Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabei temples.

Relations between Cambodia and Thailand have continued to deteriorate since an armed incident on May 28. That day, Thai soldiers opened fire on a Cambodian military position located in the disputed territory between the Cambodian province of Preah Vihear and the Thai province of Ubon Ratchathani, in Techo Morakot village in Choam Ksan District. One Cambodian soldier was killed and several others were injured in the incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos