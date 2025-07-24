News
Stabbing in Turkey involving Russians, one of them dies
Stabbing in Turkey involving Russians, one of them dies
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Russian citizen Andrey Makarov, 35, who was injured during a fight with two of his compatriots, died in a Turkish hospital from a stab wound, DHA news agency reports.

Two suspects in connection with the incident have been detained.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Alanya.

An argument broke out between Makarov and his two compatriots for unknown reasons.

The argument escalated into a fight, as a result of which Makarov was stabbed in the back. Witnesses to the altercation reported it to the 112 ambulance service.

Makarov, who was in critical condition and was given first aid on the spot, was taken to Alanya Research Hospital.

Despite all medical interventions, Makarov died.
