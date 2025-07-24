News
Cambodia PM plans to introduce law on compulsory military service
Prime Minister Hun Manet announced this month that Cambodia will begin conscription of the civilian population next year, implementing a long-standing law on compulsory military service, AFP reports.

He cited growing tensions with Thailand as the reason for this decision.

Cambodia's conscription law was passed in 2006, but has never been implemented.

Hun Manet proposed that conscripts serve for two years and that citizens aged 18-30 be drafted into the army.

There are currently 200,000 soldiers serving in the Cambodian army.
