Armenia’s Pashinyan, who is in Russia, sends congratulatory message to new PM of Ukraine

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Yulia Svyrydenko on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Ukraine.
The message states as follows, in particular:
"Armenia attaches great importance to the further expansion and deepening of relations with Ukraine.
I am convinced that thanks to joint efforts, it is possible to ensure the realization of the potential of cooperation between Armenia and Ukraine, underscoring the expansion of cooperation in the trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres.
I am hopeful that the consistent work of the intergovernmental joint commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and Ukraine can ensure a qualitatively new level of mutually beneficial cooperation, creating favorable conditions for the development of relations and the implementation of promising programs."
To note, Pashinyan is currently in Russia on a working visit.