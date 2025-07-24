Netanyahu recalls Israeli team from Doha talks

Following the Palestinian group Hamas' response to the latest ceasefire and hostage release offer, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recalled the hostage negotiation team from Qatar to “continue consultations in Israel,” the Times of Israel reported, citing Netanyahu's office.
“We appreciate the efforts of the Qatari and Egyptian mediators, as well as [US special envoy Steve] Witkoff, to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations,” the Israeli prime minister's press office said in a statement.
As the media outlet points out, it is unclear from the statement whether it indicates a breakdown in the talks.