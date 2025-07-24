13 illegal migrants detained in Georgia: among them citizens of Turkey and Pakistan

Employees of the Migration Department of the Georgian Interior Ministry detained 13 illegal migrants in Tbilisi - citizens of Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, India and Turkey, Novosti-Georgia reports.
Judging by the frames of the press service of the department, the arrests were preceded by random checks of passers-by in the area of Agmashenebeli Avenue - there are dozens of bars and restaurants owned by natives of the Middle East.
The Migration Department found that the detainees violated the requirements of the law “On the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons”. All of them were taken to a temporary accommodation center and began procedures for expulsion from the country.
The Georgian Interior Ministry said it would continue to conduct similar immigration control activities in the future.
The Georgian Dream government has launched an active fight against illegal migrants in its 12th year in power. Parliament has tightened migration legislation, simplifying deportation procedures as well as searches of migrants. Every month the Georgian Interior Ministry reports the deportation of dozens of foreign nationals.