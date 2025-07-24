Pashinyan sends condolence telegram to Putin

Please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic death of passengers of the civilian AN-24 airplane of Angara Airlines, which was traveling on the route Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda. This is stated in a telegram of condolence from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the death of passengers of the civilian AN-24 airplane.
“Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families who lost their relatives as a result of the airplane crash,” the condolence telegram reads.