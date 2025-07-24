News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
July 24
USD
383.74
EUR
450.86
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
July 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.74
EUR
450.86
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Pashinyan sends condolence telegram to Putin
Pashinyan sends condolence telegram to Putin
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic death of passengers of the civilian AN-24 airplane of Angara Airlines, which was traveling on the route Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda. This is stated in a telegram of condolence from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the death of passengers of the civilian AN-24 airplane.

“Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families who lost their relatives as a result of the airplane crash,” the condolence telegram reads.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos