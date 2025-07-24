Iran warns international organizations about environmental consequences of Israeli attacks

The head of Iran's environmental protection organization, Shina Ansari, has written a letter to 10 international organizations warning of serious environmental risks associated with the recent Israeli aggression against Iran, Mehr reported.
The letter was addressed to the United Nations, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and a number of key multilateral environmental agencies.
It expressed grave concern over attacks on areas near environmentally sensitive areas, energy facilities, oil fields and industrial infrastructure.
It warned that such attacks could lead to chemical spills, air and water pollution, irreversible destruction of ecosystems and public health crises.
Ansari called on the international community to immediately respond to an illegal act with far-reaching environmental consequences and called on international organizations to formally condemn attacks on environmentally sensitive areas.