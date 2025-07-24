News
Lukashenko said that Belarus is preparing for war “just in case”
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he did not want war, but the republic was preparing for it “just in case,” TASS reports.

"Girls, get ready. The war will start - you will go at least [to harvest bread]," he said, addressing the journalists during his working trip to Smolevichi district of Minsk voblast to personally monitor the harvesting campaign.

The girls replied, “We hope it won't start.” 

“I hope so too, but we're preparing for war just in case,” explained the President of Belarus.

The corresponding video fragment was published by Telegram-channel “Pul Pervogo” close to the press service of the President of Belarus.

 
