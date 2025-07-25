US cuts short Gaza ceasefire talks

The United States is cutting short Gaza ceasefire talks and bringing its negotiating team home from Qatar to discuss next steps after Hamas’ latest response “shows a lack of desire” to reach a truce, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday, AP reports.
“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” Witkoff said in a statement. “We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.”
Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott would not offer details on what “alternative options” the US is considering to free hostages held by Hamas.
Hamas said in a statement that it was surprised by Witkoff’s “negative remarks” and said it has shown responsibility and flexibility in the negotiating track.
When pressed on whether and how the U.S. would proceed on seeking a truce in Gaza, Pigott did not offer clarity and told reporters that “this is a very dynamic situation.”
He said there’s never been a question of the US commitment to reaching a ceasefire and faulted Hamas.
Witkoff said the US is “resolute” in seeking an end to the conflict in Gaza and it was “a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way.”