Iran to resume contacts with IAEA

Iran has decided to resume collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over its nuclear program, and a respective delegation of international inspectors will visit the country in the coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reports.
According to an Iranian official, Tehran will receive an IAEA delegation in the next few weeks. This is the first signal that Iran may allow international inspectors to resume monitoring nuclear activities in the country.
This decision is made amid talks between Iran and European countries scheduled for Friday.
During these talks, the parties will examine the prospects for the resumption of negotiations between Iran and the United States after Israeli and US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.