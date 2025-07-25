Israel ambassador to Azerbaijan makes strange descriptions of Armenia

Armenian folk music ensemble barred from participating in festival in Turkey

Armenia soldier who died in Syunik Province was Movses Poghosyan, 18

US approves $330M arms deal for Ukraine

Armenia economic activity index up 6.3% in January-June

Armed clashes with Cambodia kill 15 in Thailand

Financial Times: UK, Germany, France offer to delay sanctions on Iran if it returns to dialogue

Reuters: Saudi Arabia to invest $6.4 billion in Syria

Clashes continue on Thailand border, Cambodia says

2025 2Q: EFES continues to improve its operational performance

Iran to resume contacts with IAEA

US cuts short Gaza ceasefire talks

Armenia premier delivers address at International Conference on Nature and Environmental Protection (VIDEO)

Trump cancels $9 billion in foreign aid, public broadcasting funding

Newspaper: Armenia PM in Russia, attempting to check Moscow's reaction

Sepah Pasdaran: Azerbaijan drones flying near Armenia borders

Armenia border guard troops’ soldier dies in Syunik Province

Lukashenko said that Belarus is preparing for war “just in case”

Iran warns international organizations about environmental consequences of Israeli attacks

Howard Lutnick: TikTok will cease operations in the United States if China does not approve the sale deal

TASS: Airline and airport searches are underway after An-24 plane crash

13 illegal migrants detained in Georgia: among them citizens of Turkey and Pakistan

Forest fire in Cyprus: two people killed

Pashinyan sends condolence telegram to Putin

Netanyahu recalls Israeli team from Doha talks

Earthquake hits Indonesia

Stabbing in Turkey involving Russians, one of them dies

Cambodia PM plans to introduce law on compulsory military service

Armenia’s Pashinyan, who is in Russia, sends congratulatory message to new PM of Ukraine

SANA: 2 killed in explosion in Syria’s Idlib

Cambodia MoD calls on public not to share information about conflict with Thailand

US dollar falls in Armenia

Russia MFA spox: Release of Russians in Azerbaijan will normalize relations between both countries

Overchuk: Russia expresses concern to Armenia over some matters on EAEU agenda

Deputy premier: Russia concerned about reduction in trade with Armenia

Russia, Armenia premiers talk about situation in South Caucasus

Russia deputy PM: Pashinyan confirmed to Mishustin of Armenia’s intention to continue work within EAEU

Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss current state of Armenia-Russia relations

Russia MFA: West attempting to subordinate Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process to its interests

Kremlin spox: Russia ready to contribute to signing of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty

Armenia premier meets with Russia counterpart

Kremlin: ‘Zangezur corridor’ situation is matter for Armenia, Azerbaijan

Justice minister on processes around Electric Networks of Armenia: Arbitration decision may not be implemented

Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Russia (PHOTOS)

Famous lawyers Geoffrey Robertson, Amal Clooney may join Samvel Karapetyan’s defense team

Xi Jinping: China, EU leaders must make right strategic decisions

Israel legislature passes resolution calling for West Bank annexation

France-Artsakh Friendship Circle welcomes Belgium parliament’s adoption of resolution on Karabakh

Khmer Times: Cambodia army retaliates against Thailand incursion

Contamination found in Azerbaijan crude oil

Natural gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily halted

Newspaper: Why is Armenia PM leaving for Russia?

Hetq.am: UK company begins mining at Kashen copper-molybdenum mine in Azerbaijan-occupied Karabakh

Russia, Ukraine announce next round of prisoner exchange

Man arrested in India for opening fake embassy, posing as ambassador

Syria asks Turkey for assistance to strengthen its defense

2 Iran border guards killed in clashes with militants

Russia, Ukraine delegations arrive in Istanbul for new talks

IRIB: US destroyer approaches Iran-controlled waters in Gulf of Oman

Bloomberg: EU could impose 30% tariffs on US goods, sources say

US dollar drops in Armenia

Financial Times: EU prepares for trade talks with China

The 22nd Yerevan “Golden Apricot” International Film Festival comes to an end: winners announced

Arca payment system operation restored but problems continue with card-to-card transfers

Yerevan-Chisinau flight makes emergency landing due to aircraft malfunction

Kremlin: No easy talks expected in Istanbul

Armenian Assembly of America addresses Marco Rubio, calls for release of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

Turkey unveils its first hypersonic missile

Artsakh Union president reacts to Trump’s post featuring Azerbaijan leader’s video

Japan premier dismisses plans to step down

Government reacts to Stockholm Chamber of Commerce Arbitration Institute decision on Electric Networks of Armenia

Iran, Russia, China discuss Iran's nuclear program

Resolutions condemning Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Karabakh introduced to US Congress

Masoud Pezeshkian: Iran ready to discuss collective security concept in region

Samvel Karapetyan defeats government in international court in case into nationalizing Electric Networks of Armenia

Pashinyan: Armenia supports Egypt’s mediation efforts aimed at establishing peace

Pezeshkian: Iran will continue uranium enrichment in accordance with international law

Azerbaijan prosecutor general: Baku has transferred to Moscow evidence of torture, murder of 2 Azerbaijanis

Armenia PM to pay working visit to Russia

Barcelona shutting 2 cruise-ship terminals to combat tourist ‘invasion’

Gold price rises for first time since June 16

Japan PM to announce resignation by August

Mercedes-Benz to extend A-Class production until 2028

Trump announces trade deals with 3 countries

Newspaper: Armenia government stops program to subsidize country’s solar power plants

Complaint, petition of Ruben Vardanyan ignored during his ‘trial’ in Azerbaijan

Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Russia

UN Secretary General calls situation in Gaza Strip “horror show”

Erdogan discussed sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets with British PM

U.S. Embassy in Armenia warns

RIA Novosti: Turkish side will also take part in talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul

Reuters: U.S. administration seeks alternative to SpaceX to build Golden Dome

Israel praises US administration for withdrawing from UNESCO

Turkey says it will directly intervene to stop “any attempts to dismember” Syria

Party board meeting begins at Civic Contract office

