Financial Times: UK, Germany, France offer to delay sanctions on Iran if it returns to dialogue

The UK, Germany, France are prepared to offer Iran an extension on a looming deadline to reimpose international sanctions if it agrees to resume talks with the United States and cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Western diplomats have told the Financial Times, the latter reports.

According to these Western diplomats, a delay of several months is assumed, and its provision depends on the adoption of an appropriate resolution by the UN Security Council.

The conditions for mitigation shall be negotiations with the US and collaboration with IAEA inspectors.

No other details were provided.