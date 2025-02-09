2025 2Q: EFES continues to improve its operational performance

Summing up the first half of 2025, EFES has built on its previous growth, solidifying its leading position in the voluntary insurance market. During this period, the Company remained focused on improving customer service, advancing digital solutions, and introducing practical innovations.

Key Financial Indicators of the Company

During the first half of 2025, the Company maintained its insurance portfolio at the same level as in the corresponding period of the previous year, collecting nearly AMD 7.4 billion in insurance premiums.

The structure of the insurance portfolio is largely composed of property insurance (over AMD 2.8 billion), health insurance (AMD 2.6 billion), and motor (CASCO) insurance (nearly AMD 1 billion).

Based on the results of the first half of 2025, the Company maintains a leading position both in the voluntary insurance market (with a 33.1% market share) and in the total insurance market (with an 18.3% market share).

The Company’s total assets grew to AMD 11.5 billion compared to the same period last year, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.3%.

The Company earned AMD 193.5 million in net investment income, with an investment portfolio return of 9.8%.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 1.61, while the liquidity ratio was 1.22. These ratios remain within a safe and stable range.

Compared to the second quarter of the previous year, the Company improved all key operating indicators, including underwriting and investment results, assets, equity, and net profit.

Statement from Arevshat Meliksetyan, CEO of EFES ICJSC:

“The second half of 2025 was marked by digital advancements and structural changes within the governance of EFES Insurance CJSC. During this period, we remained committed to our mission of making insurance more accessible, simple, and reliable for every citizen.

We introduced new features, particularly the personalized dashboard on the EFES Online website, allowing our clients to enjoy a more personalized and convenient insurance experience.

This quarter also brought a significant change within the Company’s governance structure with the appointment of Mr. Devi Khechinashvili as the Chairman of the Board. Leveraging his international experience and strategic vision, the Company will accelerate growth and advance innovations.

We believe that trustworthy insurance is a pillar upon which more peaceful, creative, and confident lives can be built. We continue to invest in modern solutions to enhance customer experience, increase service accessibility, and strengthen EFES’s position as a leading insurance partner.”

Leading insurance segments in the market by insurance premiums

EFES insurance company is one of Armenia’s leading voluntary insurance providers. Established in 2023, the Company brings a creative approach to the Armenian insurance market, offering digital solutions and high-quality services. EFES collected AMD 11.8 billion in insurance premiums in 2024. With a team of over 200 experienced professionals, it serves approximately 170,000 clients annually. The Company is actively expanding its international partnerships, ensuring modern and affordable insurance solutions for its customers. EFES' mission is: to empower individuals and society to focus on the positive and creative aspects of life.

